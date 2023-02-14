Report: Women’s underwear taxed more than men’s in the US

The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.
The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report says women’s underwear is being taxed more than men’s in the U.S.

The new report found that American women are being charged a tax that is 35% higher than what their male counterparts pay.

The average U.S. tariff rate on women’s undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men’s.

Most international tariff systems have flat rates applying to all underwear, regardless of gender.

In Japan and the European Union, women are taxed at a lower rate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El hombre pudo ser detenido al intentar huir de la casa a toda prisa, y ahora enfrenta varios...
Prosecutor: Former housing authority director arrested for stealing over $1.5 million
One vehicle rolled over at the intersection of Latrobe St. and Charles St. in Parkersburg early...
One car rolled over at the intersection of Latrobe St. and Charles St. in Parkersburg Monday morning
A blue hydrogen hub could be on the horizon for the Ohio Valley Region
A blue hydrogen hub could be in store for West Virginia
A three vehicle wreck happened on Rosemar Road.
Multiple vehicles towed from the scene of three car wreck
Marietta movie theater will be permanently closing
Closing time for Marietta movie theater

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
Rumors swirl about balloons, UFOs as officials stay mum
U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of...
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Official: Michigan St. gunman had note threatening 2 New Jersey schools
While economic measures such as the unemployment rate and inflation can swing up and down, the...
Study: 18% drop since 2020 in people with reported medical debt
Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
Struggle to get aid to Turkey and Syria after massive quake