‘Shelter in place immediately’: Shots fired at Michigan State University

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots fired on campus.(WILX)
By WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Residents and students in East Lansing were urged to shelter in place Monday night following reports of shots fired at Michigan State University.

According to Michigan State University police and public safety officials, shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus just after 8:15 p.m.

A second shooting was reported by police at IM East, a nearby fitness center, with multiple reported injuries.

The East Lansing Police Department said the alleged shooter was at large and residents were urged to “shelter in place immediately.”

Police did not initially provide information about potential injuries.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blue hydrogen hub could be on the horizon for the Ohio Valley Region
A blue hydrogen hub could be in store for West Virginia
One vehicle rolled over at the intersection of Latrobe St. and Charles St. in Parkersburg early...
One car rolled over at the intersection of Latrobe St. and Charles St. in Parkersburg Monday morning
El hombre pudo ser detenido al intentar huir de la casa a toda prisa, y ahora enfrenta varios...
Prosecutor: Former housing authority director arrested for stealing over $1.5 million
A three vehicle wreck happened on Rosemar Road.
Multiple vehicles towed from the scene of three car wreck
Around 100 cats were rescued in Washington County, Ohio
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County

Latest News

Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s NYC ‘rampage’ leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
Death penalty phase of trial starts for killer of 8 on NYC bike path
Fallout continues following a girl's death from suicide after a beating by four teens was...
Superintendent resigns following New Jersey teen's suicide
Skip Hop says consumers can fix it by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors.
Nearly 500,000 baby activity gyms recalled over choking risks