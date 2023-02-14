W.Va. House advances plan to fix DHHR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With some uncertainty, Del. Larry Kump rose to support a proposal to break apart West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources.

“The current Department of Health and Human Resources is a systemic, hot mess,” Kump, R-Berkeley, told fellow lawmakers in Tuesday’s floor debate.

Many delegates shared that assessment as the House voted 95-3 to break DHHR into three agencies by Jan. 1, 2024. The bill now moves to the Senate for what could be a final review.

“It will allow us, through the executive, to get more focused leadership that frankly has the skill set more in line with these three divisions,” said Del. Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, during debate.

The proposal, House Bill 2006, splits DHHR into a Department of Health Facilities, Department of Human Services and a Department of Health.

The legislation also includes a stronger, inspector general with greater independence. One lawmaker calling it an internal monitor to make sure you, the taxpayer, get what you pay for.

“The office of inspector general will be able to independently investigate the departments and will provide recommendations for changes to the Legislature,” Del. Amy Summers, R-Taylor, said in opening debate. “Previously, they could not interact with the Legislature.”

But not everyone is totally convinced. For instance, Kump told colleagues he was voting yes with uncertainty.

“I am not completely persuaded that separating it into three separate agencies is a fix, but I am persuaded that it is worth a try,” he said. “I only hope that this is not the last step, but only the first step to improving these services.”

“I don’t know if this is the right way either, but I like the fact that we’re doing something different,” said Del. Joey Garcia, D-Marion. “I like the fact that we’re going to try to make this better.”

But that uncertainty was too great for freshman Del. Henry Dillon, R-Wayne. He was one of three no votes.

“My natural inclination is that in order to pass a bill, you need to overcome that barrier of skepticism,” he told WSAZ. “For me, I tend to err on the side of caution when we’re talking about making major changes in our structure of government.”

Others voting against the measure were Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, and Caleb Hanna, R-Nicholas. Neither Foster nor Hanna explained their vote during debate.

Gov. Jim Justice vetoed a similar split last year, but revealed he may support the measure in an interview last month with WSAZ.

First, the bill now moves to the Senate -- where senators passed a very similar proposal on Day One of session.

In related news, the Senate unanimously passed a proposal to bolster the position of foster care ombudsman. That person serves as an advocate to identify problems within the state’s foster care system.

Both bills need one stamp of approval before heading to the governor.

