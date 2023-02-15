Belpre Landing resident celebrates 100th birthday

Eva Woodward reached a sweet milestone.
Eva celebrates birthday with loved ones.
Eva celebrates birthday with loved ones.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Friends and family gathered Tuesday to celebrate her birthday. Valentine’s Day decorations filled the dining room of Belpre Landing, not just for the holiday but because Eva Woodward’s maiden name is said to be Hart. Staff at the facility say that Eva brings a smile to everyone lucky enough to meet her.

Eva has family with her from as far away as North Carolina to help celebrate her big day.

