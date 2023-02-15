Braeden Hamilton signs with Glenville State to continue football career

Braeden Hamilton signs with Glenville State University
Braeden Hamilton signs with Glenville State University(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South football player Braeden Hamilton has made the decision to continue his football career at Glenville State University, as he signed his letter of intent to join the Pioneers football team this fall.

Braeden held his signing ceremony on Wednesday along with his coaches, friends, and family members.

Braeden chose Glenville State because of the connection he felt with the school and the team when he went on his visit, and he says he wants to follow in the footsteps of other Parkersburg South football players who chose to continue their careers with the Pioneers.

Braeden plans to study to become a Land Surveyor while at Glenville State.

