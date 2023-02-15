Camden Clark encourages people to register as an organ donor

Aside from flowers and chocolates, Camden Clark wants to highlight the gift of life on Feb. 14
Camden Clark wants to highlight organ donors this February 14th.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - February 14th is more than Valentine’s Day, It is also National Donor Day.

And because of this, WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is encouraging people to register as an organ donor.

This day recognizes people who have given the gift of life through organ donation.

Camden Clark specialty care and trauma services director, Chris Dellinger says the lives that can be impacted by organ donation is more than people may realize.

“What’s very important about that is that one organ donor can save up to eight lives. It can also provide cornea donations -- up to two cornea donations. And/or save up to 75 patients from a tissue donation perspective. And that’s all from one life,” says Dellinger.

Nearly 400 patients in West Virginia are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. There are currently more than 105,000 patients on the national transplant wait list with a new person added as often as every 10 minutes. Individuals choosing to register as an organ donor on National Donor Day may do so by visiting RegisterMe.org/WVUMedicine.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

