Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment passes through Mid-Ohio Valley

By Chase Campbell
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A chemical plume released from the massive train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has been moving down the Ohio River.

Tim Barker, treatment operation supervisor for the Parkersburg Utility Board, said the plume moved through the Mid-Ohio Valley this week. Barker said trace amounts of butyl acrylate were found in the Ohio River on February 13th.

Barker said that because the water in Parkersburg doesn’t come directly from the river, but from an underground aquifer, the chemical is not present in our drinking water. Barker said that even if it were, the treatments the drinking water receives would remove the chemical.

Barker said that frequent testing of the water is still being conducted by the Ohio River Valley Sanitation Commission.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department said in a release that they are not performing testing and cannot answer questions about the quality of our water.

They say that if you have concerns about your water, you should contact your utility department.

