First day of David Arnold Spencer trial

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “If you remember the saying, ‘No means no.’ That’s what we’re dealing with in this case,” says Wood County Prosecutor, Pat Lefebure. “No means no.”

David Arnold Spencer is being tried for one count of second-degree sexual assault and one for domestic battery. The individual who is pressing charges says that spencer had forced himself onto them while they were in the kitchen making dinner.

“And I remember David coming up behind me and putting his hands on me. And next thing I knew, my pants were being yanked down,” says the alleged sexual assault victim. “I remember telling him to stop. ‘No. This is not what I want. I just want to be friends. That’s all I ever really ever wanted to be. Just friends. I’m just fine with being friends.’ And that’s when everything started to take place.”

Spencer was living with the person and the person’s partner since Fall of 2020. Spencer’s attorney, George Cosenza says that spencer and the alleged victim were engaged in consensual sexual activity.

However, Spencer stopped when the person changed their mind.

“Whether she was worried about Derek coming home. Whether she was guilty about what was going on, she had second thoughts,” says Cosenza. “And she told David that she wanted him to stop. And he did.”

After that moment, the person decided to get out of the residence as soon as they could.

The alleged victim says, “And I remember texting my best friend Casey at the time and telling her, ‘I need to get out of my house. Can I please come to your house?’”

However, Cosenza says that during this time, the person hadn’t told the friend anything about the incident.

“When she got to Casey’s home. She didn’t tell her anything about what had happened between her and David,” says Cosenza. “Her best friend reported nothing to her.”

The person did tell someone after leaving the residence. However, the person didn’t take the advice to contact authorities.

Cosenza asks, “You do now remember calling Sam and told Sam about what happened, right?”

“Yes,” replies the alleged victim.

Cosenza asks, “And she told you to go to the police, didn’t she?”

“She did,” says the alleged victim.

Cosenza asks, “And you didn’t take her advice?”

“I did not,” says the alleged victim.

Cosenza asks, “She also told you to go to the hospital, didn’t she?”

“She did,” says the alleged victim.

“And you didn’t take that advice,” says Cosenza.

“I did not,” replies the alleged victim.

The person also took a shower and washed their clothes at the friend’s house. And was even told by authorities that it didn’t matter to go to the hospital at that point. Even with her bruising on her inner thigh.

“He told me at that time that there’s really no point in going to the hospital because there wasn’t anything for them to,” says the alleged victim.

Cosenza asks, “Well, doctors could have looked at those bruises, right?”

“I just went by what I was told by the police,” replies the alleged victim.

Lefebure says that in the case of the charges happening, the focus is whether there is consent or not.

“So, even if there was DNA found, it’s really not going to establish anything,” says Lefebure. “The issue in this case is whether there was consent.”

The jury meets again Wednesday morning at 9:30.

