Ford halts production of electric F-150 trucks

Ford halts production of its electric F-150 because of a possible battery issue.
Ford halts production of its electric F-150 because of a possible battery issue.(Source: Ford/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford is pausing production of its top-selling electric F-150 ‘Lightning’ trucks due to possible battery problems.

On Tuesday, Ford said the battery-related issue was discovered during pre-delivery inspections.

The company did not provide details about the potential battery problem, but Ford said the production stop does not affect trucks already on the market.

The company has sold 18,000 lightning pickups since the spring of 2022.

There’s no word on when production will resume.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The total theft is alleged to be over $1,500,000 and to have taken place from January 1, 2015,...
Prosecutor: Former housing authority director arrested for stealing over $1.5 million
Levi Scott Jarvis sentenced to up to 15 years
Levi Scott Jarvis sentenced to up to 15 years for second degree robbery
Sierra Burke Cumpston Obit
Obituary: Cumpston, Sierra Burke
A three vehicle wreck happened on Rosemar Road.
Multiple vehicles towed from the scene of three car wreck
US Navy hovercraft on North Myrtle Beach.
Williamstown residents see US Navy Hovercraft used in Chinese balloon recovery

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim
Witnesses at the scene confirmed they heard the argument and heard gunshots shortly after.
Woman shot and killed by stranger in Kroger parking after argument on Valentine’s Day
A fallen tree blocks part of Rockingham Drive in Austin, Texas, during a winter storm on...
Austin’s city manager fired over widespread power outage
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
FAA head defends safety of US air travel despite close calls