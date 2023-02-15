Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A appoints new management

Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A. appointed Mr. Masamichi Mizukoshi to the position of President/CEO effective February 1, 2023(PRNewswire)
Feb. 15, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A announces a new management structure in a press release on Tuesday.

The release says the new structure places emphasis on North American expertise and a refined focus on responsibilities.

The new management team includes President and C.E.O. Masamichi Mizukoshi. Mizukoshi succeeds Takashi Ono. Ono served as president for Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A. since 2017.

Appointed to Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Vice President for Toyota Business is Davey Jung.

And appointed to Executive Vice President is Masaki Hanayama. Hanayama will oversee Hino Motors Manufacturing Truck Business, Production Planning Control and R&D, according to the release.

