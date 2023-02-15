House Resolution passes to encourage Mon Power to purchase Pleasants Power Station

House Resolution 12 passes the W.Va. House of Delegates to help keep the Pleasants Power Station alive
House Resolution 12 passes the W.Va. House of Delegates to help keep the Pleasants Power Station alive
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A house resolution to keep a coal-fired plant in Pleasants County going has passed.

House Resolution 12 passes with a 93 to two vote in the West Virginia House of Delegates. This resolution is designed to encourage Mon Power to purchase the Pleasants Power Station.

State delegate, Trenton Barnhart—who introduced this resolution—says that Mon Power has shown great interest in purchasing this plant.

He says this resolution going through is a significant step not only for one of the six coal-fired plants still in West Virginia, but also keeping the jobs and revenue that comes to Pleasants Co. and the state.

“It yields a $400 million economic impact in the state of West Virginia. And it actually impacts 19 counties across the state in terms of indirect contracting they do with that facility. So, it’s a huge driver. Not just for Pleasants County and for the Mid-Ohio Valley region. And really important for energy production here in the state of West Virginia,” says Barnhart.

Barnhart also says the plant is the largest taxpayer in Pleasants Co. at roughly $1.75 million, powering the county school system and local government.

For more information on this resolution and the situation involving the power plant, you can click on the links below:

Pleasants Power Station community still looking for long-term owner

W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The total theft is alleged to be over $1,500,000 and to have taken place from January 1, 2015,...
Prosecutor: Former housing authority director arrested for stealing over $1.5 million
Sierra Burke Cumpston Obit
Obituary: Cumpston, Sierra Burke
Levi Scott Jarvis sentenced to up to 15 years
Levi Scott Jarvis sentenced to up to 15 years for second degree robbery
A three vehicle wreck happened on Rosemar Road.
Multiple vehicles towed from the scene of three car wreck
US Navy hovercraft on North Myrtle Beach.
Williamstown residents see US Navy Hovercraft used in Chinese balloon recovery

Latest News

House Bill 2006 would split DHHR into three departments
W.Va. House of Delegates passes bill to split Department of Health and Human Resources
Manchin advisor Michael Browning visits Wood County
Sen. Joe Manchin’s “Serving Our Seniors” tour stops in Wood County
Jackie Roberts-Krider - Massage Therapy Director at WSCC
Washington State Community College changes massage therapy program
BIP RR bridge crack - structurally sound
Repairs will soon start to the Belpre Industrial Parkersburg bridge