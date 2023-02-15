House Resolution passes to encourage Mon Power to purchase Pleasants Power Station

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A house resolution to keep a coal-fired plant in Pleasants County going has passed.

House Resolution 12 passes with a 93 to two vote in the West Virginia House of Delegates. This resolution is designed to encourage Mon Power to purchase the Pleasants Power Station.

State delegate, Trenton Barnhart—who introduced this resolution—says that Mon Power has shown great interest in purchasing this plant.

He says this resolution going through is a significant step not only for one of the six coal-fired plants still in West Virginia, but also keeping the jobs and revenue that comes to Pleasants Co. and the state.

“It yields a $400 million economic impact in the state of West Virginia. And it actually impacts 19 counties across the state in terms of indirect contracting they do with that facility. So, it’s a huge driver. Not just for Pleasants County and for the Mid-Ohio Valley region. And really important for energy production here in the state of West Virginia,” says Barnhart.

Barnhart also says the plant is the largest taxpayer in Pleasants Co. at roughly $1.75 million, powering the county school system and local government.

For more information on this resolution and the situation involving the power plant, you can click on the links below:

Pleasants Power Station community still looking for long-term owner

W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.