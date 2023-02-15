Obituary: Biehl, Charlotte Irene

Charlotte Irene Biehl, 78, of Beverly, Ohio, passed away February 13, 2023, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 16, 1945, in Ypsilanti, Michigan. She was the daughter of the late Ford K. Cunningham and Madeline R. Groteluschen.

She graduated from Waterford High School in 1963. She was retired from the Washington County Board of Education as the Media Director.

Charlotte was a member of the Lowell Christian Church for over 50 years, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She was the current President of the Ladies Aide Society. She was very active in church activities and attended church camp and various retreats. She had been involved with Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) for the past several years, where she was a class leader.

She married Larry R. Dye on October 17, 1964, and they were happily married for 29 years until his death on March 6, 1994. She married Dwight H. Biehl on January 16, 1997, and they were happily married for 20 years until his death on February 17, 2018.

Charlotte enjoyed being a member of various square dance clubs and getting to travel to many worldwide destinations. She loved working out at the YMCA and made many friends over the years.

Charlotte is survived by her son, Douglas Dye of Marietta, Ohio; daughter, Tricia Becker (Fred Jr.) of Stanleyville, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Deana Dye of Beverly, Ohio; three grandchildren, Kayla Dye of Waterville, Ohio, Megan Becker of Stanleyville, Ohio, and Brandon Dye of Beverly, Ohio; twin brother, Kenneth Cunningham of Stockport, Ohio; sister-in-law, Linda Cunningham of Sherman, Texas; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and three very special prayer sisters, Bonnie Donnelly, Drema Gillespie, and Beverly Pottmeyer.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Charlotte was preceded in death by her brother Robert; sisters-in-law, Jane Cox and Ruth Cunningham; brother-in-law, Dwain Biehl; granddaughter, Faith Becker.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Kelli Cawley, the staff at Marietta Memorial Hospital and Belpre Cancer Center.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Lowell Christian Church, 322 Fourth Street, Lowell, Ohio, with Pastor Zack Waite officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lowell Christian Church, Christian Children’s Home of Ohio, PO Box 765, Wooster, Ohio 44691, or Mulberry International, PO Box 43623, Louisville, KY 40253. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Charlotte’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.