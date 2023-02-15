Obituary: Butcher, Nora Naylor

Nora Naylor Butcher, 94, of Parkersburg, WV, has passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Milestone Senior Living.

She was born October 15, 1928, in Wood County, WV, the daughter of the late Fred Naylor and Mary Stewart Naylor.

Nora, along with her husband Russell “Gene” Butcher, were former owners of Butch’s Awning Shop, Inc.

Nora became a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church after transferring from Parkway Christian Church in Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell E. “Gene” Butcher; one son, Russell E. “Russ” Butcher, Jr.; four brothers, Robert, Lee, Edward, and Virgil; four sisters, Ethel, Leta, Verna, and Dorothy.

She is survived by one son, Jerry; grandchildren, Chad, Jeremiah, and Britni; great-granddaughter, Jaylynn; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the same day at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial to follow graveside service.

The family wishes to thank the employees at Milestone Senior Living for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.

