Obituary: Haught, G. Lou

G. Lou Haught, 76, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on February 14, 2023, at her residence, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 02, 1946, in Auburn, WV. She was the daughter of the late Paige W. and Bethel V. Webb Baker.

Lou graduated from Harrisville High School in 1964. She later earned an Associate’s degree from Mountain State College. She worked as a purchasing assistant at Union Insulating Co., later known as Challenger Electrical Equipment Corp., for 20 + years, before retiring from Woodcraft.

Lou was a member of The Independent Baptist Church in Vienna, WV, where she sang in the choir, was a member of the church’s quartette, and was an active member of the Handmaiden and Joy Bag Ministry. She was a Godly woman who led by example and was unwavering in her faith. She dedicated her life to serving the Lord and took advantage of every opportunity available to worship with her church family.

Lou married the love of her life, Ronald L. Haught, on September 29, 1962, on the family farm in Auburn, WV. Ronald and Lou recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Lou is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Haught, and her sons, Rick A. Haught (April) of Harrisville, WV, and Ryan K. Haught (Tammy) of St. Marys, WV. Grandchildren Paige D. Haught (Rachele) Haught, Abigail R. Haught, Ethan J. Haught, and Ryleigh L. Haught. Great Grandchildren, Alexander and Vivienne Haught.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paige and Bethel Baker, and brother, David A. Baker, Sr., and infant brother, Gary Baker.

Lou loved visiting with family and friends, spending time with grandchildren/great-grandchildren, attending church events, reading, scrapbooking, gospel music, country living, the scenic beauty of West Virginia, and visiting the Ohio Amish country. Lou was very proud of her Ritchie County roots and being an alumnus of Harrisville High School.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Housecalls Hospice for their care and compassion during Lou’s illness.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 18th, at 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV, with Pastor Mike Elder officiating. Friends and family may visit the funeral home Friday, February 17th, from 5:30 -8:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery in Harrisville, WV. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

