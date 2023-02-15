Obituary: Huck, Kenneth Francis “Little Fritz”,

Kenneth Francis Huck “Little Fritz,” 70, of Lowell, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at home. He was born August 29, 1952, in Lowell to Francis Theodore and Grace Schwendeman Huck.

He is survived by 2 sisters, Patty Huck of Zanesville and Elaine Arnold (David) of Lowell and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday (Feb. 18) at 10:00 at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Lowell. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

