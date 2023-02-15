The over 100 cats that were rescued are available for adoption

Following evaluations and treatment they are available for adoption.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The cats and kittens are available for adoption after being rescued last week.

Over 100 cats were found and rescued after residents were evicted last week.

With the help of humane societies in Columbus, Cleveland, and Dayton, the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley is down to 37 cats they need to eventually find homes for.

Dog Warden for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tonya Tullius talked about how this could have been prevented.

“We found out that this began with one pregnant cat. The important message is spay and neuter. If you need help, reach out to us. We will help you find some resources to help assist with the cost. Spay and neuter is very important to keep from getting in this situation,” said Tullius.

You can visit the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley’s website to see all pets currently available for adoption.

Previous story:

Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The total theft is alleged to be over $1,500,000 and to have taken place from January 1, 2015,...
Prosecutor: Former housing authority director arrested for stealing over $1.5 million
Sierra Burke Cumpston Obit
Obituary: Cumpston, Sierra Burke
Levi Scott Jarvis sentenced to up to 15 years
Levi Scott Jarvis sentenced to up to 15 years for second degree robbery
A three vehicle wreck happened on Rosemar Road.
Multiple vehicles towed from the scene of three car wreck
US Navy hovercraft on North Myrtle Beach.
Williamstown residents see US Navy Hovercraft used in Chinese balloon recovery

Latest News

Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment moves downstream
Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment passes through Mid-Ohio Valley
House Bill 2006 would split DHHR into three departments
W.Va. House of Delegates passes bill to split Department of Health and Human Resources
Manchin advisor Michael Browning visits Wood County
Sen. Joe Manchin’s “Serving Our Seniors” tour stops in Wood County
House Resolution passes to encourage Mon Power to purchase Pleasants Power Station
House Resolution passes to encourage Mon Power to purchase Pleasants Power Station