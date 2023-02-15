The over 100 cats that were rescued are available for adoption

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The cats and kittens are available for adoption after being rescued last week.

Over 100 cats were found and rescued after residents were evicted last week.

With the help of humane societies in Columbus, Cleveland, and Dayton, the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley is down to 37 cats they need to eventually find homes for.

Dog Warden for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tonya Tullius talked about how this could have been prevented.

“We found out that this began with one pregnant cat. The important message is spay and neuter. If you need help, reach out to us. We will help you find some resources to help assist with the cost. Spay and neuter is very important to keep from getting in this situation,” said Tullius.

You can visit the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley’s website to see all pets currently available for adoption.

