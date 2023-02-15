Parkersburg City Council passes two resolutions

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council passed two resolutions Tuesday night.

One authorizes Mayor Joyce to submit an application for $30,000 for the third phase of the Parkersburg floodwall mural.

The second temporarily allows vending beer and wine in the downtown Parkersburg central business district for several events. That includes Taste of Parkersburg, Downtown Throwdown, and more.

