Parkersburg City Council passes two resolutions

Both resolutions read Tuesday night passed.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council passed two resolutions Tuesday night.

One authorizes Mayor Joyce to submit an application for $30,000 for the third phase of the Parkersburg floodwall mural.

The second temporarily allows vending beer and wine in the downtown Parkersburg central business district for several events. That includes Taste of Parkersburg, Downtown Throwdown, and more.

