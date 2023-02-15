Ravenswood High School student becomes first esports athlete to join collegiate program in school history

Matthew Patterson says the offer is a dream come true.
A group photo is taken following the signing.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Matthew Patterson, Ravenswood High senior, was joined by friends, faculty and family to accept a $16,000 scholarship to join West Virginia Wesleyan College’s esports program.

West Virginia Wesleyan College’s esports program was formally announced in the Fall of 2018.

Ravenswood High is hopeful that Matthew Patterson is the first of many to receive a collegiate scholarship through its esports program.

