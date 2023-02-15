Repairs will soon start to the Belpre Industrial Parkersburg bridge

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELRPE, Ohio (WTAP) -

According to a representative with Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad, a company has come in to make the repairs to the bridge starting Thursday.

The scheduled repairs are expected to take about a week.

Following inspections by their bridge engineering firm and the Federal Railroad Association, the bridge is structurally sound and meets regulations.

We will continue to provide updates as the repairs take place.

Previous story about the bridge:

Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad tell community bridge pier is structurally sound

