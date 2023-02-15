Sen. Joe Manchin’s “Serving Our Seniors” tour stops in Wood County

By Chase Campbell
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Senator Joe Manchin’s “Serving Our Seniors” tour stopped by Wood County on Feb. 5 the at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1212.

Michael Browning, one of Senator Manchin’s Senior Advisors, heard the concerns of the Senator’s constituents and spoke about what the Inflation Reduction Act can do for the state’s seniors. Browning read a letter from the Senator that detailed some of the benefits of the IRA for West Virginia’s seniors, including providing assistance for seniors who struggle to pay their energy bills and making healthcare cheaper for Medicare customers.

The room became filled with lively discussion as area residents shared their thoughts and concerns with Browning, covering topics ranging from Social Security to public health to the future of fossil fuels.

Jennifer Bryant, who attended the listening session, shared some of her thoughts. “I know that Senator Manchin is a wonderful proponent of coal and natural gas and those things have their place,” Bryant said. “I wonder what his outlook is going forward on how we move into the next portions of our countries history, where fossil fuels are going to be sunsetting themselves.”

Browning emphasized that Senator Manchin takes an “all of the above” approach to energy, embracing fossil fuels and renewable energy sources alike.

Browning took down the constituents’ specific questions to share them with the Senator.

