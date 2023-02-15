Student Athlete of the Week: Livi Meyer

By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 15, 2023
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Livi Meyer, a junior basketball player from Wood County Christian High School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As one of the upper class players for the Lady Wildcats basketball team, Livi has loved helping her team on the court and prepare them for the future.

While Wood County Christian is a smaller school, Livi loves it because it offers more of a one on one learning experience with the teachers.

As a junior, Livi has begun to think about her college future but does not want high school to end any time soon.

