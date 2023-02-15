Thursday public forum will address local health needs

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Local health organizations are hosting a public forum this Thursday. It will be at Washington State Community College.

The main goal is to get an accurate picture of the health status and needs of Washington County. That’s according to Washington County Health Department’s Alane Sanders. She said it’s for their community health assessment they do every few years.

Information gathered informs health programming, funding opportunities, and more, according to Sanders.

She said the public’s input is an integral part of the process. This event gives you the floor to talk about your needs and desires.

“We’re looking for trends and key priority areas that are impacting our citizens so that we can address those and we need voices at the table so that we’re able to make sure that we’re accurately addressing the true needs of our community,” Sanders said.

Sanders said the event will explain the health assessment, how people can participate in it, etcetera.

The event will start at 8:30am in room 105 of the Student One Stop Center.

Washington County Health Department, Marietta/Belpre Health Department, and Memorial Health System are hosting the event. Multiple other health organizations will be in attendance.

