Washington State Community College changes massage therapy program

Jackie Roberts-Krider - Massage Therapy Director at WSCC
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Washington State Community College (WSCC) is changing their Massage Therapy Program.

The state of Ohio has lowered the number of training hours to become a Massage Therapist.

This will allow WSCC to offer their Massage Therapy Program as a two semester program versus the current three semesters.

The shorter length is not the only difference according to Massage Therapy Director Jackie Roberts-Krider.

“With these changes we’re making as well, we’ve also made it more of a medical treatment instead of a spa setting. Our students are actually being employed at medical facilities like chiropractors, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers, which has been a huge change for the area,” said Roberts-Krider.

Enrollment is currently open for the fall semester.

For more information visit WSCC - Massage Therapy or contact Roberts-Krider at kjrider@wscc.edu

