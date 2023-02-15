Wood County Board of Education discusses a new elementary building among other topics

Wood County Board of Education meets.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education met Tuesday night.

The board voted to enter a purchase agreement for a property to build the new Lubeck Elementary school on. According to officials, the property needs to be further assessed to make sure it meets the necessary requirements. This agreement will allow Pickering Associates to further investigate the property. If it turns out that it does not meet requirements, they can back out.

Additionally, the board approved a project that would install a solar power system at Williamstown Elementary.

Pickering Energy Solutions is heading that. They’ve provided renewable energy systems at multiple other schools in Wood County.

Chip Pickering said at the meeting, “We installed one in Parkersburg South High School in 2017 and that one has produced enough power to power 58 homes in South Parkersburg for a year.”

Multiple local students were recognized for their achievements at the meeting.

Audrey Sundstrom was recognized for winning the Andrew and Amy Vaughan Student Symphonic Fellowship.

Parkersburg South’s student council was recognized for being titled as the 2022 National Gold Council of Excellence.

Multiple other items were discussed.

