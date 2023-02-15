W.Va. House of Delegates passes bill to split Department of Health and Human Resources

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates passed their version of a bill to reorganize the Department of Health and Human Resources on Feb. 14.

House Bill 2006 would split DHHR into three departments: The Department of Health, The Department of Health Facilities, and the Department of Human Resources. The bill’s counterpart in the Senate, Senate Bill 126, was passed in January.

Though Governor Justice vetoed similar legislation last year, Delegate Vernon Criss (R - Wood County) said he expects things to be different this time around. “The appearance is that, for all intents and purposes, he will OK this, subject to minor technical changes,” Del. Criss said. “I believe we have something the Governor’s going to be happy with.”

What agreement the senate, house and governor will ultimately come too remains to be seen.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.