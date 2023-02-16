America’s Best Restaurants returns to Williamstown

By Jacob Krantz
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - River Town Prime Steakhouse and Grill will be featured on an episode of America’s Best Restaurants.

The YouTube channel combines media and marketing to promote restaurants across the country.

Locally, Da Vinci’s Restaurant in Williamstown and Jeremiah’s Coffee House in Marietta have also appeared on America’s Best Restaurants.

River Town Prime Steakhouse and Grill expect the crew from ABR to visit late February.

We will have more information on this story in the coming days.

