Arts and entertainment events happening February 16th-19th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

By Henry Grof
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, February 16th

  • Permanent Art Collection Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • In Person Coalition Meeting/ Wash County Creating Healthy Communities 8:30am - 9:30am @ Ohio State- Washington County Extension
  • All About Color 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Birth- 2 years Story Time 10:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Make Time For.... Social Media Content 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Artsbridge
  • Afterschool Library Youth Club (A.L.Y.) grades 5-12 2:45pm - 4:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • After School Teen Hangout-ages 12-19 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • After School Movies- rated G or PG- under 7 must have adult present 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Beginner Crochet 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Intro to 3D Filament Painting 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Weeknight Dinner Cooking Class: Raspberry Balsamic Chicken 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Valentine’s Day Dance 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ 2501 Dudley Ave Parkersburg WV
  • An Evening with WV Author Tom Bredehoft 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Third Thursday Talk: Evolving Attitudes Toward Orphans and the Washington County Children’s Home- by Bella May 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ The Castle

Friday, February 17th

  • Permanent Art Collection Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
  • Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Pre School-Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Art Class Bookmark 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • National Cabbage Day Cooking Class 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Book Club 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Four Course Friday 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Haunted Tours at the Blennerhassett Hotel 6:00pm - 7:30pm
  • Valentine’s Day Dinner with Pianist Jason Wyers 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • The Bronson Arroyo Fast Ball and Music Hall Event! 6:30pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
  • Haunted Blennerhassett- Special One Year Anniversary 7:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Ice Rink at Parkersburg City Park 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Winter Dance Concert 7:30pm @ Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Ohio University

Saturday, February 18th

  • Permanent Art Collection Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Birds of a Feather Walk 8:30am - 10:30am @ Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge
  • Contemporary Gunmakers and Allied Artists Show 9:30am - 4:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
  • Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Partner Yoga Workshop 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Amputee Center
  • True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Beginner Drawing Series- teens and adults 2:00pm - 3:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Actors Guild of Parkersburg Lip Sync Battle Fundraiser 6:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Ice Rink at Parkersburg City Park 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Mixology Class 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Romantic Dinner with Pianist Kimberly Vineland 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Insured Sound 7:00pm - 11:00pm
  • Winter Dance Concert 7:30pm @ Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Ohio University
  • Smoot Theatre- Debby Boone 8:00pm @ Smoot Theatre
  • YYNOT at the Peoples Bank Theatre 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Alex Williams at The Adelphia 9:00pm - 12:30am @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, February 19th

  • Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 8:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Sunday Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers 11:00am - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • The Great Bridal Event 2023 1:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall

