DeWine updates current efforts being done following Ohio train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, OH (WTAP) - Just after 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, Governor DeWine sent a news release updating the current efforts being done following the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

DeWine says he sent a letter to the CDC requesting medical experts be sent to the area immediately to evaluate and counsel community members who have questions or are experiencing symptoms.

In anticipation of rainfall, the release details plans to prevent contaminants from washing into local waterways during the storms.

This includes Sulphur Run being dammed both west and east of the crash site. It also explains the process of clean creek water being pumped from the point east of the dam and releasing back at the western dam to help keep other waterways clean of contaminant.

The release also explained testing being done for the air and soil, and what those results are.

You can watch Governor DeWine’s press conference from Thursday morning here: Governor DeWine’s Press Conference

You can read his release and full details here: East Palestine Update - 2/16/23 - 1:15 p.m.

Previous News Coverage:

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.