DeWine updates current efforts being done following Ohio train derailment

Governor DeWine, the Ohio EPA, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Ohio Department of Agriculture are working together
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives an update on a train derailment in East Palestine Tuesday afternoon.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives an update on a train derailment in East Palestine Tuesday afternoon.
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST PALESTINE, OH (WTAP) - Just after 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, Governor DeWine sent a news release updating the current efforts being done following the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

DeWine says he sent a letter to the CDC requesting medical experts be sent to the area immediately to evaluate and counsel community members who have questions or are experiencing symptoms.

In anticipation of rainfall, the release details plans to prevent contaminants from washing into local waterways during the storms.

This includes Sulphur Run being dammed both west and east of the crash site. It also explains the process of clean creek water being pumped from the point east of the dam and releasing back at the western dam to help keep other waterways clean of contaminant.

The release also explained testing being done for the air and soil, and what those results are.

You can watch Governor DeWine’s press conference from Thursday morning here: Governor DeWine’s Press Conference

You can read his release and full details here: East Palestine Update - 2/16/23 - 1:15 p.m.

Previous News Coverage:

Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment passes through Mid-Ohio Valley
Ohio Governor Dewine requests federal help for train derailment in East Palestine
Upset Ohio town residents seek answers over train derailment

