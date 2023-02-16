Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for all 55 counties

Thursday’s heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have cause high water and mudslides in numerous counties
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice(Phyllis Smith)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just after 4:00 P.M on Thursday, Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in West Virginia.

The State of Emergency is due to the impacts of Thursday’s heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

In a release from the Governor, it says high water and mudslides have caused road closures in numerous counties. It also states that predictions show heavy rain and strong winds will impact the majority of the state through late Thursday/ early Friday morning.

