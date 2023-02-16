Marietta mayor says city water supply isn’t affected by train derailment

Mayor Josh Schlicher says that it is safe to drink and consume the water in Marietta
Mayor Josh Schlicher says that it is safe to drink and consume the water in Marietta
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the concerns over the water in the Ohio River after the East Palestine train derailment, Marietta mayor Josh Schlicher says there is no need to be concerned with the city’s water supply.

Schlicher says that the water and aquifers for Marietta’s water supply are isolated from the Ohio River and come from the Muskingum River.

Schlicher says that nothing has been detected and the water is safe to drink and there is no need for alarm at this point.

“Our water is safe to drink and safe to consume. And we just want the public to know that we’re definitely monitoring everything. And everything is in place if there is such a detection of any of those chemicals. We would certainly let the public know at that point and take other means necessary. But as of right now there shouldn’t be any alarm to the public on our system,” says Schlicher.

Schlicher also says that the water system the city uses has many different pumps, seven production wells and two independent plants available for water production for Marietta.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verdict reached in David Arnold Spencer trial
Verdict reached in David Arnold Spencer trial
Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment moves downstream
Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment passes through Mid-Ohio Valley
Danger on the street. Blue flasher on the police car at night.
Two indicted on multiple drug related charges
River Town Prime Steakhouse and Grill will be featured on an episode of America's Best...
America’s Best Restaurants set to return to Williamstown
A DHHR official breaks down the incoming shift in SNAP benefits.
SNAP benefits will soon decrease - how this could impact you

Latest News

WVUP collecting for Carry on Campaign
A WVUP Organization collecting donations for Carry on Campaign
Pleasants Co. officials more optimistic with House Resolution 12 passing
Pleasants Co. officials more optimistic with House Resolution 12 passing
Warren Warrior Wellness Day
Warrior Wellness Day was held at Warren High School Thursday
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for all 55 counties