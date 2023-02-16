Marietta mayor says city water supply isn’t affected by train derailment

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the concerns over the water in the Ohio River after the East Palestine train derailment, Marietta mayor Josh Schlicher says there is no need to be concerned with the city’s water supply.

Schlicher says that the water and aquifers for Marietta’s water supply are isolated from the Ohio River and come from the Muskingum River.

Schlicher says that nothing has been detected and the water is safe to drink and there is no need for alarm at this point.

“Our water is safe to drink and safe to consume. And we just want the public to know that we’re definitely monitoring everything. And everything is in place if there is such a detection of any of those chemicals. We would certainly let the public know at that point and take other means necessary. But as of right now there shouldn’t be any alarm to the public on our system,” says Schlicher.

Schlicher also says that the water system the city uses has many different pumps, seven production wells and two independent plants available for water production for Marietta.

