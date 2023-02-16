New medical scholarship established for Wood County students

The McElroy Family Scholarship is being offered at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Now, following in his father’s footsteps is their son Ian, who will graduate with his Doctor of...
Now, following in his father’s footsteps is their son Ian, who will graduate with his Doctor of Medicine from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 2023.(BRIAN PATTON | Marshall University)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new Medical scholarship has been established for Wood County students. The McElroy Family Scholarship is being offered at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Alumnus J. Jeffrey McElroy and his wife Lori designated the scholarship for a entering first-year medical student from Wood County and is said to be renewable for up to three years.

Second preference will be given to a student from Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt, and Jackson counties in West Virginia.

Dr. McElroy has been practicing at Parkersburg Orthopedic Associates Inc. for the past 22 years.

For more information or to make a gift to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, at 304-691-1711 or holmes@marshall.edu.

