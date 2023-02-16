Obituary: Baker, Oren W. “Skunk”

Oren W. Baker Obit
Oren W. Baker Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 16, 2023
Oren W. “Skunk” Baker, 82, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Stonerise of Parkersburg.  He was born in Beatrice, WV, a son of the late James A. and Lena Alice (Layfield) Baker.

He was a United States Army veteran and a member of DAV Chapter 32.  He worked at Viscose before retiring from the United States Postal Service.  He was a member of South Parkersburg United Methodist Church.  He enjoyed fishing and his many trips to Corpus Christi with his good friend Andy Baker and his wife, Lou Henry.

He is survived by his son James Wesley Baker (Bev) of Poquoson, VA;  three daughters, Sharon Hewitt (Daryle) of Columbia, SC, Rhonda Cooper (Gary) of Washington, WV, and Brenda Dye (Roy) of Washington, WV; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brother Edward Ray Baker (Patricia) of Washington, WV; brother-in-law Bob Burwell; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, J. Owen, Boyd R., and Carol L. Baker, and a sister Lorna K. Burwell.

Services will be Saturday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Reverend Edward Craft officiating.  Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery South with military honors by American Legion Post 15.  There will be a reception immediately following at the Christian Fellowship Center at South Parkersburg United Methodist Church.  Visitation will be Saturday 12-2 PM.

