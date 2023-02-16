Obituary: Curtis, Donald Wayne

Donald Wayne Curtis, 65, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away unexpectedly at WVU Camden Clark, Parkersburg, WV, on February 15, 2023. He was the son of the late Richard and Flossie Adkins Curtis. Mr. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Deborah Vatovec and brothers, Richard Curtis and Calvin Curtis, and an infant brother Johnnie Curtis.

Born in Clay, WV, he attended Glenville State University and went on to a career driving trucks. He served his country in the United States Army 172nd Infantry Brigade in Fort Greeley, Alaska. He was a Past Master of Wirt Lodge #82, a member of the Nemesis Shrine Temple, and a Past Patron of Wirt Chapter #113 Order of the Eastern Star.

He is survived by his daughter Valerie Curtis; his loving partner Sheila Gordon; his son of the heart, Gary and Laura Gordon; granddaughter Ruchele Gordon; his sister Fonda Carleen Thomas; uncles, Harold (Lois) Adkins and Richard Adkins; and many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV, from 12:00 to 2:00 pm, with a service to follow at 2:00 pm. His wish to be cremated will be honored with an interment to follow at a later date. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Curtis family. Donations to Don’s memory can be made at Shriner’s Children’s Medical Center, Office of Philanthropy, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.

