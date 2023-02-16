Obituary: Hoskins, Euell Jr,

Euell Hoskins, Jr, 92, of Parkersburg, formerly of Grantsville, passed away on February 15, 2023, at Arcadia Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coolville, Ohio. Junior was born on December 30, 1930, at home on Spring Run, Calhoun County, WV. He was the oldest of ten children of the late Euell Sr. and Eunice Ethel Parsons Hoskins.

Junior is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Imogene Fowler Hoskins; children, Karen June (Robert) Bonar and Roger Lee (Linda) Hoskins; grandchildren, Robert Franklin Bonar, Michael Andrew (Kelly) Bonar, Matthew Thomas (Liz) Bonar, and Benjamin Allen Hoskins; great-grandchildren, Hannah Rachel Bonar, Emma Elizabeth Bonar, Clara Abigail Bonar, Kathleen Jane Bonar, and Annelise Laurel Bonar; sisters, Virginia (the late Laken) Greathouse, Golda (the late Paul) Hess, Tracie (Chester) Kincaid, Marilyn (Robert) Bostaph, and Laura (Larry) Robinson; brothers, Harold (Carolyn) Hoskins, and Richard (Donna) Hoskins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Blanche (Richard) Cox and Ruth (Steven) Bartlett and one grandson, David Nelson Hoskins. Junior graduated from Calhoun County High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict serving in Okinawa. He was a member of the VFW. Junior married Mary Imogene Fowler on April 27, 1952, at Enon Baptist Church near Grantsville, WV. He was a mechanic and body man working for several automotive businesses. Junior customized a 1957 Chevrolet, owned by Dr. Charles Toepher, that won second place in the 1959 Motor Life Magazine’s top custom contest. He then went on to work for Cabot Oil and Gas Company until his retirement.

Junior was a member of the Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department, Grantsville Town Council, and member of the Grantsville Masonic Lodge. At Enon Baptist Church, he was a deacon, Sunday school teacher, superintendent, and treasurer. He was a deacon at First Baptist Church of Grantsville. At the time of death, he was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Mineral Wells.

Junior loved singing and could always be found in a choir. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, taking several trips to Canada. He always raised a large garden with a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. Junior was an accomplished craftsman, especially in woodworking. He was indeed a “jack of all trades.”

Funeral services for Junior will take place at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Reverend Greg Swisher officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery with full Military Rites by American Legion Post #15. Visitation will be 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Friday, February 24, 2023, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Hoskins family.

