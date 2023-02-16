Obituary: Simmons, Randall Lewis

Randall Lewis Simmons Obit
Randall Lewis Simmons Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Randall Lewis Simmons, 38, of Parkersburg, passed away on February 13, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, WV.

Randall was born on August 1, 1984, in Parkersburg, WV, at Camden Clark Hospital. Randall was the son of Virginia and James Simmons.

Randall grew up in Parkersburg and graduated from PSHS. He worked a job hanging gutters and roofing off and on for many years. He liked to tinker with bicycles and small engines and just being with family and friends. He was a joy to have around and will be deeply missed.

Surviving family members-parents Virginia and James Simmons, brother James Edgell, sister Michele Simmons(Roy Beard), nephew Ryland Beard, all of Parkersburg, Grandma Nellie Edgell of Harrisville, close family friend Chris Keel of Parkersburg, and many other family and friends.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verdict reached in David Arnold Spencer trial
Verdict reached in David Arnold Spencer trial
Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment moves downstream
Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment passes through Mid-Ohio Valley
Wood County Board of Education meets.
Wood County Board of Education discusses a new elementary building among other topics
River Town Prime Steakhouse and Grill will be featured on an episode of America's Best...
America’s Best Restaurants set to return to Williamstown
A DHHR official breaks down the incoming shift in SNAP benefits.
SNAP benefits will soon decrease - how this could impact you

Latest News

Oren W. Baker Obit
Obituary: Baker, Oren W. “Skunk”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Morris, Wilbert William
Euell Hoskins, Jr. Obit
Obituary: Hoskins, Euell Jr,
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Curtis, Donald Wayne