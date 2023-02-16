Obituary: Simmons, Randall Lewis

Randall Lewis Simmons, 38, of Parkersburg, passed away on February 13, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, WV.

Randall was born on August 1, 1984, in Parkersburg, WV, at Camden Clark Hospital. Randall was the son of Virginia and James Simmons.

Randall grew up in Parkersburg and graduated from PSHS. He worked a job hanging gutters and roofing off and on for many years. He liked to tinker with bicycles and small engines and just being with family and friends. He was a joy to have around and will be deeply missed.

Surviving family members-parents Virginia and James Simmons, brother James Edgell, sister Michele Simmons(Roy Beard), nephew Ryland Beard, all of Parkersburg, Grandma Nellie Edgell of Harrisville, close family friend Chris Keel of Parkersburg, and many other family and friends.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.