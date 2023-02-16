Ohio Governor Dewine requests federal help for train derailment in East Palestine

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has requested federal help due to the train derailment in East Palestine.

Gov. DeWine spoke with officials at the White House Thursday morning and requested assistance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health and Emergency Response Team, and the CDC to provide on the ground assistance.

The DeWine Administration has been in daily contact with FEMA to discuss the need for federal support, however FEMA continues to tell Gov. DeWine that Ohio is not eligible for assistance at this time.

Gov. DeWine will keep working with FEMA to determine what assistance can be provided.

