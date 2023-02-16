Pair indicted following bust with more than a pound of meth

Larry D. Haught, Jr., arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.
Larry D. Haught, Jr., arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.(Washington County Jail)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Larry D. Haught, Jr. and Jessica A. Science have been indicted on charges related to a drug bust involving more than a pound of meth.

The Washington County Grand Jury returned indictments for Haught on one count each of first degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, and first degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

Science is charged with one count of second degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and one count of third degree felony illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, agents found a large baggie of methamphetamine in Haught Jr’s residence on January 31. The baggie was 1.20 pounds (542.45g) when weighed. Numerous digital scales and plastic drug baggies commonly associated with drug trafficking were also found during the search according to law enforcement.

The charges also carry specifications that Haught is a “major drug offender” and there is a specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case if Haught is convicted.

For more information on this story, click the link below.

https://www.wtap.com/2023/02/01/over-pound-meth-found-during-search-warrant-execution-washington-county/

