People First Café hosts groundbreaking ceremony

The ceremony was held Thursday on 20th street.
The café is owned and operated by The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday at People First Cafe on 20th street.

The café is owned and operated by The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley. The Arc started a capital campaign in January of 2022 and reached its goal of $350,000 near the end of last year. Workers from Trisco Systems of Lima, Ohio are repairing the lintels and brick façade of the building. They will also power wash and paint the building as part of the project that included paving the parking lot last summer and the installation of an elevator this spring.

All proceeds support The Arc’s mission of ensuring a satisfying and productive life for children and adults with intellectual, cognitive, and related developmental disabilities.

Work on the café is complete, however; The Arc’s training center was recently destroyed by a roof leak. Construction on that will begin in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verdict reached in David Arnold Spencer trial
Verdict reached in David Arnold Spencer trial
Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment moves downstream
Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment passes through Mid-Ohio Valley
Danger on the street. Blue flasher on the police car at night.
Two indicted on multiple drug related charges
River Town Prime Steakhouse and Grill will be featured on an episode of America's Best...
America’s Best Restaurants set to return to Williamstown
A DHHR official breaks down the incoming shift in SNAP benefits.
SNAP benefits will soon decrease - how this could impact you

Latest News

Peoples First Café recognizing those who helped make the campaign possible.
People First Café hosts groundbreaking ceremony
The meeting will be held at Gilman United Methodist Church.
West Side Community Group prepares for monthly meeting
WVUP collecting for Carry on Campaign
A WVUP Organization collecting donations for Carry on Campaign
Pleasants Co. officials more optimistic with House Resolution 12 passing
Pleasants Co. officials more optimistic with House Resolution 12 passing