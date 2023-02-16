People First Café hosts groundbreaking ceremony

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday at People First Cafe on 20th street.

The café is owned and operated by The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley. The Arc started a capital campaign in January of 2022 and reached its goal of $350,000 near the end of last year. Workers from Trisco Systems of Lima, Ohio are repairing the lintels and brick façade of the building. They will also power wash and paint the building as part of the project that included paving the parking lot last summer and the installation of an elevator this spring.

All proceeds support The Arc’s mission of ensuring a satisfying and productive life for children and adults with intellectual, cognitive, and related developmental disabilities.

Work on the café is complete, however; The Arc’s training center was recently destroyed by a roof leak. Construction on that will begin in the coming weeks.

