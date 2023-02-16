Pleasants Co. officials more optimistic with House Resolution 12 passing

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - House Resolution 12 is designed to get Mon Power encouraged to buy the Pleasants Power Station. And with its passing on Feb. 15, the Pleasants Co. community is pleased to see some progress in finding a long-term partner.

Pleasants Co. commissions president, Jay Powell says that he’s thankful to those in Charleston who got the resolution to pass.

Powell says finding a new long-term partner is still a difficult task with the plant being non-regulated, making it more difficult to control the price of coal during the inflation.

However, Powell says the plant is still generating a lot of interest. Including with Mon Power. And Powell is hoping to see a new long-term partner taking over the Pleasants Power Station soon.

“Only the good Lord knows for certain who the best owner of that plant is. We think Mon Power certainly should consider us and I believe they are. And we appreciate the support there in Charleston to ensure that they take a serious look at owning the plant once again and continue to make it operable. Because of the safety, the security and the necessity it is to the East Coast and to the country at this point,” says Powell.

Powell says that the current short-term partner of the plant, Energy Transition and Environmental Management is continuing to help in finding the new long-term partner.

