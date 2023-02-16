SNAP benefits will soon decrease - how this could impact you

A DHHR official breaks down the incoming shift in SNAP benefits.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nationwide, starting in March, SNAP recipients will lose the boost they got during the height of the pandemic.

WTAP talked to West Virginia DHHR’s Kent Nowviskie about what this means for West Virginians.

SNAP recipients with higher incomes will actually feel this drop more. Nowviskie explained that all SNAP recipients were given the maximum amount of benefits through Covid emergency allotments despite what they would normally qualify for. Soon everyone’s benefits will shift roughly to where they were in 2019. If you were receiving the maximum amount of SNAP benefits before Covid and still qualify, you will not see as much of a change.

Nowviskie said there will be other small adjustments to benefits but the loss of emergency allotments will be the significant one for many households.

“We would certainly encourage SNAP recipients to plan for the use of their benefits - to budget wisely,” Nowviskie said.

Nowviskie said if you are worried about the drop in benefits, you can reach out for help through your local DHHR office.

You can also call 211 to get connected with United Way for help.

Ohio SNAP recipients will also lose the pandemic boost in March.

