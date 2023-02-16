Two indicted on multiple drug related charges

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Two people have been indicted on multiple drug charges in Washington County.

The grand jury returned indictments on Justin A. Jones and Destiny R. Covey relating to alleged drug activity in Marietta.

Jones and Covey both face one count of first degree felony trafficking in fentanyl-related compound with a gun specification, first degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, third degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, third degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth degree felony permitting drug abuse. The charges carry various specifications including forfeiture of money and property.

