Upset Ohio town residents seek answers over train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) - Residents of the Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment packed a school gym to seek answers about whether they are safe from toxic chemicals that spilled or were burned off.

Hundreds of worried people gathered Wednesday in East Palestine to hear officials say again that testing so far shows the air there is safe, and that air and water monitoring will continue.

Residents still worry about the huge plumes of smoke they saw and persisting odors, and they wonder if there are lingering health risks.

The administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is slated to visit the village Thursday.

