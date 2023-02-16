Verdict reached in David Arnold Spencer trial

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On the second day of the David Arnold Spencer trial, the prosecution played the recordings of the two statements spencer provided to Parkersburg police.

The first was of the incident on May 2021, when Spencer was accused of second-degree sexual assault. Spencer says the engagement with his roommate was consensual and that she pulled her pants down.

“And so, we ended up sleeping together. She tried holding my hand and everything afterwards. And I went to bed,” says Spencer. “She also told me that we would have to do this again, you know, when Derek goes to work.”

In Spencer’s second statement he says there was a moment where the roommate told him “no” and he stopped himself.

“As soon as, you know, I realized the way it was I backed off and, you know, it was all from there. Never tried anything. Didn’t try to have sex with her or anything after I pulled out,” says Spencer.

The officer then asked why Spencer “pulled out.” Spencer replied, “She said ‘no,’ and I didn’t want to get in trouble with Derek also.”

Wood County prosecutor, Pat Lefebure says that the two vital parts of this case are if there was no consent and if there was any “forcible compulsion.”

“One, she said ‘no.’ No means no,” says Lefebure. “Two, forcible compulsion. He’s forcing her head down into the position so he can enter her.”

Lefebure argues that Spencer’s change in statements is what should result in him being guilty.

“Who has lied to you? Who has said, first it was consensual, then she said ‘no,’ now ‘when I heard it first audibly then I stopped?’ Those are the important factors that you need to look for when trying to make that determination as to who is telling you the truth,” says Lefebure.

However, Spencer’s attorney, George Cosenza says the alleged victim’s lack of telling anyone of the incident afterwards is something that damages her credibility. As the roommate left the residence to go to her friend’s house and didn’t tell her anything.

“And so, she doesn’t report anything to her,” says Cosenza. “She doesn’t call the police. She doesn’t call the hospital. She doesn’t do any of those things.”

Cosenza also says the lack of evidence of alleged bruises on the roommate’s inner thighs and no rape kit used is something that also damages her claims.

Cosenza asks the jury, “Have you seen in this case any evidence at all about bruises? Have you seen pictures? Have you seen any evidence of that whatsoever? And who has the burden to prove it? Oh, they do. And have you seen any of that in this case? Of course, you haven’t. They do nothing. The police does nothing. She tells them, ‘Look I got bruises from this sexual assault.’ ‘Eh. Go to the hospital if you feel like it.’ No pictures, no nothing.”

Cosenza says the defendant stopping when being told “no” should also warrant his innocence.

“This was a consensual act when it started. And when it became non-consensual – David stopped,” says Cosenza.

The jury found Spencer not guilty.

