Vienna starts program to help locals with sidewalk repairs

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Vienna has started a program that will financially help residents pay for sidewalk repairs and replacements.

Chris Mancuso, the councilman who led the efforts, said that the city will cover the cost of labor and will repair or replace the sidewalk for you. All you have to pay is the cost of materials.

To begin the process, you submit an application. Then the city will look at the sidewalk you want taken care of to gauge what the project will entail. Then you sign a contract.

“It can obviously help raise property values within the city for folks that have newer, cleaner, level, safe sidewalks to walk on but it also helps the city as a whole, making it more walkable and more kind of pedestrian-friendly,” Mancuso said.

He clarified that the program only repairs and replaces sidewalks. It does not build brand new sidewalks.

You can pick up an application at the utility board office at 210 60th Street.

