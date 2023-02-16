Warrior Wellness Day was held at Warren High School Thursday

Warren Warrior Wellness Day
Warren Warrior Wellness Day(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

Warren High School had resources visit to help students with wellness.

Thursday was the first day the school put together a Warrior Wellness day to help students.

Students were able to pick what to learn about whether it was associated with emotional, physical, or mental to name a few.

Guidance Counselor for Warren High School, Barbara Augustine, talked more about how it helped students.

“The goal really was to just provide students with information and resources, and coping skills so that they can face the challenges that we all face on a day-to-day basis,” said Augustine.

Some of the resources that attended for students included WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, Marietta Family YMCA, and several counseling services from the area.

The school hopes to hold similar events in future years.

