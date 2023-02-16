West Side Community Group prepares for monthly meeting

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The West Side Community Group is encouraging the public to attend its monthly meeting on February 26th.

The event will help spotlight the West Side Community Group’s efforts in improving the greater Marietta area. Group director C.J. Smith says their focus is largely on unification and showing how residents and businesses can assist one another.

The group aims to work closely with the City of Marietta to accomplish these improvements by seeking grants to assist with funding.

She says volunteers are always needed. Details can be found in the West Side Community Group on Facebook.

