A WVUP Organization collecting donations for Carry on Campaign

The Criminal Justice Organization at WVU Parkersburg is working to help kids in foster care through the Carry on Campaign.

The Carry on Campaign is designed to help kids in foster care feel a little more at home.

Criminal Justice Program Coordinator Andrew Walker talked more about the campaign.

“The Carry on Campaign was an initiative that was started back in 2010 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia worked with the Children’s Home Society, prosecutors, and a few other groups that work to help children in foster care and children that are removed from homes in an emergency setting like CPS visit,” said Walker.

The WVUP Criminal Justice Organization is collecting bags like suitcases and backpacks to make the moves easier for kids.

“A lot of kids in foster care or that are removed during an emergency unfortunately have to carry their belongings in a garbage bag. This campaign is a way to help give them something that’s more substantial than a garbage bag. Something that can become their own; to carry their possessions around and to provide them with other things they are going to need,” said Walker.

The Criminal Justice Organization are collecting items other than just the bags.

“Suitcases and bags, and things that young people can carry and put things in but also toiletries, stuffed animals, blankets, towels, and that sort of stuff that can help them transition from one place to another,” said Walker.

The organization hopes to give more than just the items to the kids.

“Our hope was that we just kind of give them that message that people care about them and that even in a bad situation, there are those that are still willing to help,” said Walker.

Donations can be dropped off through Friday in the Success Epicenter room at WVUP.

