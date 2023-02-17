American Red Cross hosts blood drive to help keep blood supply at sufficient levels

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Today on Dudley Avenue the American Red Cross held a blood drive.

With each unit of blood donated it could save up to three lives.

The drive is meant to help keep blood supply at sufficient levels so the Red Cross does not dip into critical levels like they did last year.

With the Spring season quickly approaching Executive Director, Sharon Kesselring, says numbers usually see a decline as the weather gets warmer.

“So obviously we have not put out a critical appeal yet this year like we did last year but that doesn’t mean we don’t need people to donate blood. What we are trying to do is maintain efficient levels which have been very vulnerable for several months through the holiday season,” Kesselring said.

