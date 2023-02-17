Black History Month Series Part Three: James Edwin Campbell

By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 17, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Who is James Edwin Campbell?

“An inspirational figure, an unknown inspirational figure.” said Meigs County Historical Society Member, Shannon Scott.

Someone who did so much for so many people is essentially unknown here locally.

“He taught at several schools rock springs, Rutland, Buck Ridge, he was a principal. He became the editor at West Virginia enterprise in Kanawha county West Virginia and 1891 is when he was named first president or principal of West Virginia collegiate institute which is now WV State, he was a member and president of the WV teachers association he helped organize that,” Scott said.

In addition to all of these jobs Campbell was also a poet who wrote for the education of others.

“His reasoning for writing is because the Aunt and Uncle were dying off and people were forgetting how they spoke so he wrote the dialect poetry so people could remember this,” said Scott.

As a society we can come together to help build and preserve the abundance of black history we have in our area.

“First I’d like to save the properties and make it a historical site and put a black history museum there. We should never forget the accolades of the people that came before us,” Scott exclaimed.

Next week will be the last part of the Black History Month series.

