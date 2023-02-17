Contact Det. Zimmerman, Parkersburg PD on any new info or tips on Gretchen Fleming

After over two months of the investigation continuing, there is no new information on Gretchen Fleming’s case
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There continues to be no new updates in the Gretchen Fleming investigation as the search continues.

Parkersburg police encourages people in the community to continue calling in new information or tips.

Gretchen was last seen on December 4th at the My Way Lounge.

If you have new information, contact Detective Zimmerman by dialing 302-424-1072 and for after hours, dial 304-424-8444.

