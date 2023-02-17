Contact Det. Zimmerman, Parkersburg PD on any new info or tips on Gretchen Fleming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There continues to be no new updates in the Gretchen Fleming investigation as the search continues.

Parkersburg police encourages people in the community to continue calling in new information or tips.

Gretchen was last seen on December 4th at the My Way Lounge.

If you have new information, contact Detective Zimmerman by dialing 302-424-1072 and for after hours, dial 304-424-8444.

For previous coverage on Gretchen Fleming, you can click on the link below.

No new update with the search for Gretchen Fleming | This features links to both the ground search on Feb. 4th and all previous coverage before the ground search.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.